Belleville Downtown DocFest 2025 is a celebration of film, music, and community

By Inderjot Singh

BELLEVILLE — The 14th Annual Belleville Downtown DocFest is set to take place from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23. The three-day festival will feature outstanding documentaries, filmmaker Q&As, and live music.

DocFest was established in 2012 by a small group of volunteers. It has since grown into a major community event that highlights cultural, economic, and environmental topics. One of the biggest highlights this year is the annual gala music feature on Friday evening at the Empire Theatre. This year, the featured documentary is Paul Anka: His Way, followed by a live performance by musician Ryan Malcolm, who will perform some of the songs from the film.

Holly Dewar is the chair of Belleville Downtown DocFest.

“We are very excited to welcome everyone back for our 14th year. The festival is a great way to bring people together, especially during the colder months when the community really needs events like this,” she said. Dewar also emphasized the festival’s impact on the local economy, explaining that many visitors enjoy meals at downtown restaurants during the event, which helps support local businesses. She also noted that DocFest partners with Savour the Chill, a popular event where attendees can sample soups from local restaurants.

This year’s festival will showcase a diverse lineup of documentaries covering music, social issues, the environment, and more.

“One of the standout events is on Saturday evening, where we will be screening The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal followed by a talk with filmmaker Mike Downey, who is the brother of the late Gord Downie,” Dewar explained. In addition, five filmmakers will be attending the festival to participate in Q&A sessions after their films, offering audiences an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their creative process.

Dewar highlighted the strong community involvement in DocFest, noting that it is largely run by volunteers.

“Every year, we have about 40 volunteers who help make this festival possible. It’s a great way for people to meet others and be part of something special,” she said. While volunteer registration is already full for this year, she encouraged people to sign up early for future festivals if they are interested in getting involved.

Festival passes are now available for purchase online. Attendees can buy a full weekend pass, which grants access to all screenings and events, or a gala-only pass for the Friday night feature. Individual film tickets will also be available at the door for $15, depending on seating availability. The Saturday evening Tragically Hip event requires a separate ticket and is not included in the full weekend pass.

Dewar says Belleville Downtown DocFest 2025 promises to be a weekend full of inspiration, entertainment, and community spirit. Whether you are a film enthusiast, a music lover, or someone who simply enjoys a good cultural event, she says this festival offers something for everyone.